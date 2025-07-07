With Prime Day starting in a matter of hours, I expected to be focusing almost entirely on Amazon for tech deals today. But then Best Buy came along and dropped its Black Friday in July sale while Amazon's countdown clock is still ticking down. And the offers include $800 off the Dell XPS 16 with Nvidia RTX 4050 graphics – reduced from $2,199 to $1,399.99.

To be honest, a lot of today's Best Buy deals aren't so great. On MacBooks, its sale prices are the same as Amazon's on most models with the exception of a big M3 Pro MacBook Pro 14 deal (see our roundup of Prime Day MacBook Pro deals.

But this huge saving on one of the best MacBook Pro alternatives is a scorcher of a deal. It gets you a laptop with a dedicated GPU and a bright 2K display for the same price as many models with integrated graphics.

Today's best Dell laptop deal

Save $800 Dell XPS 16: was $2,199.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy Overview: When it comes to MacBook alternatives, Dell's XPS range has long been among our favourites for its combination of sleek design with powerful internals for creative work. This is no exception, providing all-day battery life and the power to run design, photo and video editing software smoothly thanks to that dedicated Nvidia 4000 series GPU. Key features: Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics | 16GB RAM | 1 4TB SSD | 16.3in 120Hz 2K LED display (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) | 3 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C | headphone jack | Price history: This is the best deal I've seen to date on this model, and it beats Amazon's current price by over $500! Price comparison: $1,947.99 at Amazon Release date: February 2024 Reviews: Our sister site Techradar took this laptop for a spin and described it as a "high-end laptop that exudes luxury" praising everything from the performance to the keyboard and webcam. Its main gripe was the placement of the taskbar.

