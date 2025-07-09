Want to build a cheap PC for video editing? Everything you need is discounted for Prime Day

News
By published

The best budget Nvidia graphics card has $50 off.

Prime Day PC Components deals including a Nvidia 5060Ti GPU. Text reads &#039;top deals&#039;
(Image credit: Asus / Intel / Samsung / MSI)

Prime Day 2025 is here. And while there some great Prime Day MacBook deals about, Amazon's annual summer sale is also a great opportunity for anyone who wants to build their own PC for video editing or other creative work.

Building your own PC often allows you to get better specs for less money compared to what you get in a laptop or a pre-built desktop. And that's even more true during Prime Day.

Asus Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060ti
Best value
Save $50
Asus Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060ti: was $479.99 now $429.99 at Amazon

Our GPU reviewer rates this as one of the best budget graphics card for video editing, and certainly the best value Prime Day graphics card deal.

The 5060 is towards the bottom of the ladder in Nvidia's new 5000 series of GPUs but the Ti version boasts 16GB of memory instead of 12GB. Pros may want the 5070 or 5080, but this should do the job fine for an enthusiast or semi-pro video-editing setup.

View Deal
Intel Core Ultra 7
For pro gamers
Save $145
Intel Core Ultra 7: was $404 now $259 at Amazon

CPU power is just as important as graphics for a lot of video editing software. Some people will say go for an AMD processor these days, but if you edit H.264 and HEVC, Intel's K series processors have the edge due to Intel's Quick Sync technology.

This is second on the ladder to the Core ultra 9, currently Intel's top-of-the-range option but I think the difference in price is more than than the difference in power will be worth for most people.

View Deal
Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.