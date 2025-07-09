Prime Day 2025 is here. And while there some great Prime Day MacBook deals about, Amazon's annual summer sale is also a great opportunity for anyone who wants to build their own PC for video editing or other creative work.

Building your own PC often allows you to get better specs for less money compared to what you get in a laptop or a pre-built desktop. And that's even more true during Prime Day.

Amazon has $50 off an Asus Nvidia 5060ti GPU – down from $479.99 to $429.99. And for your processor, the Intel Core Ultra 7 is reduced by $145 from $404 to $259

But can you get everything you need to build a PC for video editing using ONLY Prime Day deals? It turns out you can. Here are those two headline deals and the components that I'd consider comparing them with. Let me know in the comments what you think of the build and if you find a deal on anything you would swap in.

Best value Save $50 Asus Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060ti: was $479.99 now $429.99 at Amazon Our GPU reviewer rates this as one of the best budget graphics card for video editing, and certainly the best value Prime Day graphics card deal. The 5060 is towards the bottom of the ladder in Nvidia's new 5000 series of GPUs but the Ti version boasts 16GB of memory instead of 12GB. Pros may want the 5070 or 5080, but this should do the job fine for an enthusiast or semi-pro video-editing setup.

For pro gamers Save $145 Intel Core Ultra 7: was $404 now $259 at Amazon CPU power is just as important as graphics for a lot of video editing software. Some people will say go for an AMD processor these days, but if you edit H.264 and HEVC, Intel's K series processors have the edge due to Intel's Quick Sync technology. This is second on the ladder to the Core ultra 9, currently Intel's top-of-the-range option but I think the difference in price is more than than the difference in power will be worth for most people.

to complete a PC build, you'll need a motherboard, RAM and an SSD along with a power supply, cooling, and obviously a case. There are plenty of Prime Day deals around to choose from, but here's a suggestion of how I think you could complete the build using only Prime Day discounted gear available at Amazon now.

See below for more Prime Day graphics card deals. For more tech deals, see my pick of the best Prime Day portable SSD deals.