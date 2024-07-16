3 of our favourite graphics cards have big discounts for Prime Day

Graphics cards aren't in short supply like they were a couple of years ago, but they're still not cheap. Happily, Amazon has some decent graphics card deals running during Prime Day, which takes place today and tomorrow. They include £69 off the Asus Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super.

We recently reviewed this graphics card, and rated it four stars. We commended its ray tracing performance and support for up to four displays and noted that it could be a good option for video editing as well as gaming. For more Prime Day deals, see our Apple Prime Day live hub.

The best Prime Day graphics card deals

Asus Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super $1,099,99 $1,035 at Amazon

Save £64.99: This is the Prime Day graphics card deal I recommend as best value for most people. With 16GB VRAM, the GPU should be nippy for video editing workflows, and it provides great performance and stability for gaming, including ray tracing support.

PNY Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 24GB VERTO $1,849 $1,738 at Amazon

Save $111: If you've got money to spend on the absolute best graphics card for gamers and creatives right now, you can save $111 on this presentation of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, which has 24GB RAM, a 2535MHz core clock. It's the best GPU you can get right now.

PNY Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti: £449.99 £379.99 at Amazon

Save $70: This is a decent saving on a much more economical graphics card. With only 8GB of RAM, it's not up there with the giants above, but it does support 4K, and our reviewer gave it 4.5 stars, recommending it as a budget graphics card for multimedia creatives.

See below for more Prime Day graphics card deals where you are.