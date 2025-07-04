Luxury sports car brand Ferrari was recently caught in a logo debacle with an unexpected opponent – Malaysian energy drink brand, Wee Power. Amusing name aside, the drinks brand's packaging featured a rearing horse that Ferrai claimed infringed on its iconic equine logo – the High Court thought otherwise.

It's undeniable that Ferrari's emblem is one of the best car logos of all time, but horse imagery appears in many rival brand identities, from Porsche to Mustang. While Wee Power's packaging may share a similar equine theme, it's clear that Ferrari's claim lacked the horsepower to win the dispute.

(Image credit: Ferrari/Sunrise-Mark )

Ferrari is known for its prancing horse logo – a symbol of good luck created back in 1923. The distinct prancing silhouette has become synonymous with the brand, alongside its black and yellow colour scheme. In contrast, Wee Power's gold can features two bucking red horses facing each other, framed by a graphic 'W' design. While the action composition of the horses is somewhat similar, there's a clear contrast in the details of the designs, despite Ferrari claiming that Wee Power was infringing on its legendary trademark.

Despite Ferrari attempting to block the trademark application from Wee Power's owners, Sunrise-Mark, the High Court fell in favour of the drinks brand due to the dual horse design and the distinct 'W' background. Ferrari has been ordered to cover the legal costs of the case, but has since filed a lawsuit at the KL High Court in an attempt to revise the overall ruling.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

For more logo news, take a look at these heated design disputes that shook the internet. If you're after more car branding, check out Bentley's suave new logo.