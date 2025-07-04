Ferrari loses logo battle against bizarre opponent

By published

The High Court has ruled out any infringement.

Ferrari logo
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Luxury sports car brand Ferrari was recently caught in a logo debacle with an unexpected opponent – Malaysian energy drink brand, Wee Power. Amusing name aside, the drinks brand's packaging featured a rearing horse that Ferrai claimed infringed on its iconic equine logo – the High Court thought otherwise.

It's undeniable that Ferrari's emblem is one of the best car logos of all time, but horse imagery appears in many rival brand identities, from Porsche to Mustang. While Wee Power's packaging may share a similar equine theme, it's clear that Ferrari's claim lacked the horsepower to win the dispute.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

