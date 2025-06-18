We love Burberry's latest rebrand – but the designer of its old logo doesn't
How soon is too soon to rebrand?
When Burberry dropped its latest rebrand back in 2023, we were particularly fond of the new logo. One of the strongest examples of the heritage logo trend we'd seen at the time, the return of 1901's 'equestrian knight' design signalled an overdue shift away from minimal, sans-serif wordmarks. But the designer of the previous logo has recently called the rebrand "reckless".
In 2018, Burberry revealed a new wordmark designed by Peter Saville. Derided by many as part of a minimal logo trend that some said was 'killing brands', the plain logotype was about as straightforward as it gets. But Saville thinks it was done away with too soon.
In a recent interview with Dezeen, Saville called the 2023 rebrand "totally and utterly irresponsible". But it isn't because of the design itself. Indeed, Saville calls chief creative officer Daniel Lee's throwback logo "really nice".
Rather it's the timing of the rebrand that troubled Saville. In what he calls a "management mistake," the 2023 branding was allegedly rolled out before Saville's own had even hit all stores. As a result, there was a time when Saville claims customers could have found "three different Burberrys" in the world.
Saville's comments raise an interesting practical question about rebrands; namely, how soon is too soon? Take Jaguar's controversial rebrand from last year. Many were called for that one to be rolled back or replaced, and reports have suggested Jaguar has already replaced the ad agency responsible. But even with a much-maligned identity like that one, perhaps confusion would be even worse. In other words, perhaps one divisive identity is better than two confusing ones.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.