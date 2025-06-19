Recommended reading

Here's when you should change a logo, according to the leader behind Walmart, Burger King and Uber rebrands

JKR's Lisa Smith explains the art of the rebrand.

Walmart new visual identity
(Image credit: Walmart)

This year has seen a growing trend for subtle rebrands vs big, flashy ones we've seen in years gone by. This has been demonstrated by the new looks for the likes of Amazon, Adobe and Walmart, which have embraced incremental changes and either left the logo alone or tweaked it slightly.

Recently at D&AD Festival, JKR's Lisa Smith and Tosh Hall debated just this subject in a fun, high-energy talk entitled Change Everything, Change Nothing.

woman with dark hair and eyes in a red top
Lisa Smith

Lisa has a career spanning over two decades, where she has become renowned for her transformative work with some of the world's most cherished brands. As executive creative director, global at JKR, her strategic vision has played a pivotal role in the global rebrand efforts for clients such as The Coca-Cola Company, Burger King, Impossible Foods, Nordstrom Rack, Mozilla, and Manischewitz.

