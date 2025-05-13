Recommended reading

From Amazon to Adobe: is 2025 the year of the 'quiet rebrand'?

News
By published

Jaguar, take note: splashy rebrands are so 2024.

Amazon and Adobe logos
(Image credit: Amazon/Adobe)

Last year we saw plenty of splashy rebrands drop, perhaps most notably the controversial new look for Jaguar. Rather than simply introducing a new logo, it brought an entirely new aesthetic to the brand – and for a day or two back there it was all anybody could talk about. But so far in 2025, the best rebrands have been an altogether quieter affair.

We've seen new identities arrive for the likes of Adobe and Amazon – although at a glance, you might not know it. Straddling the line of brand refresh and full rebrand, these new identities aren't designed to hog headlines. But when it comes to overall brand equity, they might be all the more powerful for it.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

