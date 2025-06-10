The challenges of branding in 2025: from staying relevant to designing for Gen Z

I think they're really important. My worry sometimes with some awards is that it's very hard to put lots of different projects into the same space to judge success or failure.

And what I mean by that is – if you put in a super-sexy trend-led, let's say, coffee shop brand or CBD brand, up against, let's say, a shift with a huge bank like Nationwide, which was a marginal gains approach as well. By default, it's quite hard to balance. As a judge or as a user, you might lean towards the more trend-led project versus the bank project, which might have an awful lot of interesting things underneath the brief, but it's not necessarily viewed in the same space.

I think it's really hard to moderate where a brand has done something really special, and where perhaps you might grade them lower when you look across category, and you look across budgets and you look across agency.

But I've always loved the Brand Impact Awards. I judged it once and have submitted projects as well. And how you guys look at the impact: the effectiveness of branding, and look at things through that lens compared to some of the other categories of other awards out there, I think that's a really, really important stance that our industry needs to always come back to a bit more.

The 'why' we're doing stuff, what was behind it, what was the reason, and what did it achieve, rather than surface level discussions, it gets right into the mechanics. And that's something I personally believe a lot in as well.