Species that fail to evolve go extinct. The same goes for brands

D&AD Jury President for Brand Identity Refresh shares why the best brands eschew trends.

Dunkin&#039; rebrand
Dunkin' is an example of a brand that got it right (Image credit: Dunkin')

In nature, survival belongs not to the strongest, but to the most adaptable. And brands, like species, live or die by the same rule.

It’s why D&AD’s decision to split branding into two categories this year – New Brand and Brand Identity Refresh – wasn’t just semantics. It reflected a deeper truth: evolving a brand is fundamentally different from creating a new one from scratch. The latter is about being born; the former is about evolving to endure and stay relevant.

Frederico Gelli
Frederico Gelli
CEO and founder, Tátil Design

Fred Gelli is the CEO and co-founder of Tátil Design, a leading Brazilian branding and design agency with hubs in London and New York, known for its innovative and sustainable approach. A visionary in design thinking, Fred gained international acclaim for designing the Rio 2016 Olympic Games logo, blending creativity with cultural significance. With a career spanning over three decades, he integrates nature-inspired innovation and strategic design to create meaningful brand experiences. Under his leadership, Tátil Design has received numerous global awards and continues to influence design practices worldwide. Fred is also a frequent speaker, educator and advocate for biomimicry as a tool for transformative, purpose-driven design.

