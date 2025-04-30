Amazon has a new logo (but you probably didn’t notice)

News
By published

And that’s the point.

Koto&#039;s Amazon rebrand.
(Image credit: Amazon/Koto)

Amazon has undergone a major aesthetic overhaul, combining over 50 sub-brands to form one unified brand identity. Spanning 15 global markets, Amazon's new branding is a concise and considered update that demonstrates how stripping back to the basics creates a reinvigorated sense of authority (while still maintaining that signature smile).

For a while, Amazon had suffered from success, scaling at a rapid rate but unable to keep a consistent brand ecosystem, leading to a fragmented identity. With a new refined logo design, colour palette, typography, and visuals, the brand's much-needed transformation is flexible enough to keep up with Amazon's evolution, built with a timelessness to carry it into the future.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.