Shutterstock’s ‘safe’ rebrand is mundane, but perfect

It’s unpretentious design that serves its purpose.

Royalty-free image site Shutterstock has revealed a brand new identity, elevating its look for a contemporary audience. The slick, stripped-back design follows many of the beats of a modern rebrand, with minimalist aesthetics and refined colours, yet for a brand like Shutterstock, it's a suitable new look (albeit rather safe).

While we might be led to believe that the best rebrands are about grand metamorphosis, Shutterstock demonstrates a self-awareness reflected in its new design. Clean, concise and bold, the royalty-free image site gives us a functional and unfussy new look that's everything you could want from an understated new visual identity.

