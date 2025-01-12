Has maximalism finally had its moment? How 'understated' may be 2025's buzzword

Features
By
published

4 ways design trends are embracing minimalism this year.

There’s been a wave of brands embracing maximalism in fresh and exciting ways over the past few years. Think of Figma’s latest rebrand that waved goodbye to static geometric shapes and launched headfirst into playful patterns, colourful chequer boards and vibrant icons, or even Harvey Nichol’s joyful new identity that created a sensory overload of vibrant colours, shapes and textures, and took home two Mallets at the Brand Impact Awards 2024.

Maximalism has certainly had a moment - and boy have we revelled in it. After all, more is more – until it’s what everyone is doing. So, has the time come? Are we officially maxed out on maximalism? Looking ahead at what designers around the world are predicting will trend in 2025, there are signs that things might be becoming a little more serene.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Patrick Llewellyn
Patrick Llewellyn
CEO, 99designs by Vista

Patrick Llewellyn is CEO of 99designs by Vista, the global creative platform that makes it easy for small businesses to work with professional freelance designers around the world. 99designs has paid out more than US$400m to its creative community to date, working across brand and logo design, packaging, web design and more. 

Related articles