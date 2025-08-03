How to create a character design in Photoshop that rocks

How-to
By published

Lera Kiryakova shows us how to create pitch-perfect characters bursting with personality.

A drawing of a rockstar from a tutorial on how to create a character design in Photoshop
(Image credit: Lera Kiryakova)

In this workshop, I’ll guide you through my character creation process, from drawing the initial sketch to finalising the rendered artwork. We’ll start by exploring different poses to find the most dynamic and engaging silhouette, and then refine our sketch, with the focus on clear, expressive line work that helps to convey personality and movement.

With the sketch ready, I’ll walk you through the colouring process, starting with base colours, adding depth with shadows, and gradually building up highlights to create a polished 3D look. A key aspect will be understanding how to treat different types of material like glossy leather, soft fabric and shiny metals to make the character feel more realistic and visually appealing.

Lera Kiryakova