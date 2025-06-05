Recommended reading

Surprise, everyone hates the CGI lion in the new Wicked: For Good trailer

News
By

One fan claimed he looks like "failed taxidermy”.

Lion from Wicked: For Good trailer
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Wicked: For Good trailer has finally dropped, and I can safely say (in my humble opinion) it lives up to the hype. As a closeted musical theatre fan, the highly anticipated sequel has been on my radar since the first instalment, and with a grittier aesthetic, stunning set design and top-notch vocals, For Good looks set to impress once again – but not all fans seem to agree.

If you've seen the original Wicked film, you'll know that CGI animals play a huge part in the plot, and while I'm typically not a fan of CG visuals, I managed to set my personal gripes aside. However, some fans can't seem to find the same passivity when it comes to one iconic character design. Let's talk about the cowardly lion.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

