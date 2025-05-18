Don’t @ me, but I prefer these fan made Wicked: For Good posters
They’re better than the original designs.
The highly anticipated musical sequel, Wicked: For Good, recently dropped its official promo poster, but fans were not as spellbound as you might expect. Thanks to some dodgy editing and lacklustre design, the new poster design fell flat, sadly following in the steps of the original Wicked poster controversy.
In response to the disappointing new design, fans began creating their own Wicked movie posters, and I dare say they're better than the original. Backed by the creative prowess of theatre and film fans alike, the vibrant designs demonstrate how the magic of Oz can be successfully captured through stylish and thoughtful fan-made design.
Made a fanmade Wicked Part Two poster from r/wicked
On the r/wicked subreddit, fans flocked to share their alternative designs. Drawing on the film franchise's musical theatre background, a diverse array of designs were created – from mock Playbill designs to Old Hollywood aesthetics. "So elegant," one redditor wrote in response to u/Wise_Recording_3974's original design, "This could easily be the teaser poster." Under u/thatfrivoguy's vintage-inspired art, another fan praised, "I would hang this poster up. Beautifully done!"
If Wicked was an old Hollywood classic film (Fan Art) from r/wicked
With its flat design and lazy editing, it's no surprise that the original Wicked: For Good poster was so poorly received, but seeing these stunning fan creations only highlights how much creative potential can be found in the franchise. I only hope the marketing team takes inspiration from the franchise's talented fan base to bring us a new design that feels just as magical as the movie. For more Wicked news, take a look at what we can learn from Wicked's poster controversy.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
