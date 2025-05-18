The highly anticipated musical sequel, Wicked: For Good, recently dropped its official promo poster, but fans were not as spellbound as you might expect. Thanks to some dodgy editing and lacklustre design, the new poster design fell flat, sadly following in the steps of the original Wicked poster controversy.

In response to the disappointing new design, fans began creating their own Wicked movie posters, and I dare say they're better than the original. Backed by the creative prowess of theatre and film fans alike, the vibrant designs demonstrate how the magic of Oz can be successfully captured through stylish and thoughtful fan-made design.

On the r/wicked subreddit, fans flocked to share their alternative designs. Drawing on the film franchise's musical theatre background, a diverse array of designs were created – from mock Playbill designs to Old Hollywood aesthetics. "So elegant," one redditor wrote in response to u/Wise_Recording_3974's original design, "This could easily be the teaser poster." Under u/thatfrivoguy's vintage-inspired art, another fan praised, "I would hang this poster up. Beautifully done!"

With its flat design and lazy editing, it's no surprise that the original Wicked: For Good poster was so poorly received, but seeing these stunning fan creations only highlights how much creative potential can be found in the franchise. I only hope the marketing team takes inspiration from the franchise's talented fan base to bring us a new design that feels just as magical as the movie. For more Wicked news, take a look at what we can learn from Wicked's poster controversy.