I was terrified of the Cenobites as a kid, which is why Hellraiser: Revival is walking a fine line

The Unreal Engine 5 horror game risks turning terror into spectacle.

The announcement of Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, made using Unreal Engine 5, signals we're having a horror game renaissance. There’s a reason Hellraiser's Cenobites have endured; they weren’t born to be slashers or jump-scare dead-ends despite first stalking our nightmares when Freddy Krueger was playfully turning our beds into blenders. The Cenobites were designed, crafted as icons of horror’s more disturbing, seductive side.

With Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, the first official game set in this nightmarish mythos (I really would have loved the cancelled NES game as a kid), that artistic legacy should find a new voice on consoles. At least, that’s the hope.

