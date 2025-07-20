I'm stunned by the amount of AI in video games

News
By published

But it's not all how you might imagine.

AI is being used in all kinds of creative sectors, from design to video editing and VFX, but game design seems to be one of the fields where the tech has been taken up most quickly and with most enthusiasm. I'd already heard from developers that the use of AI tools was becoming widespread, but I'm still surprised by just how much.

A new report finds that the number of games on Steam that disclose the use of generative AI has risen by 700% in a year. The number is up from around 1,000 games a year ago to almost 8,000 now. That's 7 per cent of the whole Steam library. And almost 20% of the games released this year disclose AI use.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.