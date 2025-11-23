Why AI game art is a fool's errand

AI is everywhere, and it's in many of the games we know and love today. According to GDC's 2024 State of the Industry survey, 49 per cent of developers are experimenting with AI tools, in the areas of art and prototyping in particular.

And some of the big players in game development have committed to adopting AI into game development.

While we all know that using AI can save time, and it follows, money, that doesn't always make using it worth it. A recent piece by Denys Kliuch on Forbes explains why this approach is potentially a fool's errand.

He points to common pitfalls when AI is used to make video games, including anatomical errors – the classic six fingers, distorted limbs or unnatural poses, style inconsistencies and generic results that don't stand out. These often lead to player backlash. When the art goes wrong it can compromise the whole game, even if you have the best game mechanics and world building technology allows.

Destroyed reputations

(Image credit: Activision)

Why may using AI not be worth it? First off, using AI can destroy reputations. When players spot telltale signs of AI popping up in their favourite games, they usually take to the likes of Reddit to tell the world about it. And the gaming press usually picks up on it too.

That's what happened when Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 introduced new loading screens, created with the help of AI. One image featured a zombie Santa Claus with the classic AI sign – six fingers. This generated a lot of heat on Reddit and the whole thing was frankly embarrassing for Activision.

"Even for the most valuable franchises in the world, the reputational damage can outweigh the cost savings," says Denys, who goes on to say: "The message from the community is clear: Shortcuts in art are instantly visible, and they can erode trust."

When to use AI

Denys says that AI can be valuable, in particular in the contexts of pre-productions – looking at mood boards and exploring concepts – prototyping, for exploring early ideas and brainstorming. He notes AI is good for exploring "wild card" ideas before committing the time of artists.

He does not recommend using AI in final production art as these elements demand consistency, storytelling and emotion that AI "simply cannot deliver". These assets are vital because they make up how players experience a game. "Think of AI as a brush, with artists as the painters," he says.

Overall, using AI in game creation is a risky business that should be handled with extreme care. When it comes to creating worlds that players will connect with, art is the most important element and the way that players will connect with the characters and the stories. When you take shortcuts with AI, you're running the risk of damaging that connection, and the costs may well outweigh the monetary savings.

When you use AI smartly, it can speed things up before you get into production, freeing up artists to concentrate on doing what they do best: creating great art that will connect with audiences.