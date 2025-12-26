Photorealism is the art world’s version of a magic trick. You’re meant to stand in front of the canvas and say, “Wait – that’s not a photo?” At its core, it’s about using photographs as source material, then reproducing them in paint, pencil or other media with such obsessive precision that they read as high‑res photography from a distance. Read our list of the best examples of photorealism for inspiration.

The movement arrived in the late 1960s and early 1970s, at a time when the art world was drunk on Abstract Expressionism and basking in the afterglow of Pop Art. While Pollock was flinging paint and Warhol was silk‑screening soup cans, artists like Chuck Close, Richard Estes and Ralph Goings decided to lean back into representation… but filtered through the cold eye of the camera lens.



This grew largely out of the US, especially New York and California, with painters meticulously rebuilding street scenes, chrome‑heavy cars, diners and still lifes from photographs, often at much larger scales than the originals. Most art critics sneered, but the sheer technical prowess was undeniable.

When AI can create photorealm paintings, should artists focus on human abstraction? (Image credit: Gemini)

Messy matters more

In the present era, while some amazing photoreal 3D portraits are being made, that appeal seems to have well and truly run its course. Current AI image generators already produce portraits, cityscapes and still lifes with the kind of reflections, depth of field and lens artefacts that were once the preserve of the photorealists. That technical “wow”, the thing that carried a lot of photorealism’s prestige, is now available as a default filter.



In short, AI is doing to photorealism roughly what photography did to 19th-century salon painting: casually outperforming it on its home turf and for a fraction of the effort. Suddenly, the laborious, handmade copy starts to look less like transcendence and more like a very slow and pointless cosplay of software.

Even in modern exhibitions that try to update photorealism, the most compelling works are often those that deliberately smudge or sabotage the promise of pure optical truth. For example, Cynthia Daignault’s standout piece Twenty-Six Seconds (2024) consists of 486 oil panels recreating the Abraham Zapruder’s amateur 8mm film of John F. Kennedy’s 1963 assassination.



Cynthia Daignault, Twenty-Six Seconds, 2024, oil on linen (Image credit: Robert Bechtle)

Tellingly, it features deliberately obscured detail with thick brushstrokes so that mysterious forms replace photographic clarity. Rather than offering a perfect illusion of reality, this work uses photorealist techniques only to confound viewers’ expectations and highlight our growing scepticism of “perfect” images in the age of digital and AI art.

Ultimately, if AI is going to dominate the “convincing illusion” game, there’s no point trying to out‑machine the machine. In this light, the competitive edge shifts to exactly the stuff it’s bad at faking: idiosyncrasy, process, visible failure, and all the small, stubborn traces of a particular human doing a particular thing in a particular moment. Brushstrokes that refuse to resolve at arm’s length, warped anatomy, clumsy mark‑making, collage seams, studio gunk – all the things that read as “wrong” by photorealist standards suddenly read as proof of life.

In a world where anyone can get a clean, pretty render from a prompt, the question “Why does this exist?” becomes more interesting than “How real does it look?”, and the answer is rarely “Because I spent 300 hours matching skin tones.”

