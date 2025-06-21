Recommended reading

How to paint realistic still life paintings

Damien Mammoliti shares 12 steps to creating beautiful digital still life paintings.

Damien Mammoliti&#039;s painting still life tutorial
(Image credit: Damien Mammoliti)

Nearly every art student groans at the mention of still life painting. It’s often seen as a tedious exercise reserved for hyperrealists – or for those who’ve supposedly run out of ideas. But that’s a myth worth challenging. In this workshop, I’ll help you rethink what still life painting can offer, especially in the digital age.

Still life isn’t just about bowls of fruit or dusty vases – it’s a powerful way to sharpen your observational skills, deepen your understanding of form, texture, and light, and ultimately boost your ability to bring imaginative ideas to life with greater precision. Whether you’re rendering futuristic landscapes or stylised character designs, being able to accurately depict materials like glass, metal, and fabric will elevate your work.

Damien Mammoliti

Damien Mammoliti currently works in the gaming industry, and has shipped four games. He can be seen in many RPG book publications. boneandbrush.com

