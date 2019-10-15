Want to learn how to draw? You're in the right place. Whether you're a beginner looking for some tips, or have some experience and are looking to hone your illustration skills in a particular area, there's something to help you here. We've gathered together an extensive collection of how to draw tutorials, covering everything from humans and animals to flowers and the environment. To make navigation easy, we've split them into three different themes – use the jump links opposite to find the section you want.

The drawing tutorials here cater for all skill levels, from beginner right through to pro techniques and tips on how to draw various popular subjects. There are video tutorials as well as step-by-step written guides to really help you get to grips with drawing. Even if you've been drawing for years, chances are there's at least one area that always stumps you (noses, anyone?) – this could be the tutorial that finally helps you make that breakthrough. Make sure you bookmark this post and come back whenever you get stuck or want to sharpen your skills in another area.

Some of the drawing tutorials here use digital tools, while others focus on traditional methods (check out our guide to the best pencils if you want to top up your pencil case), but there's plenty of core skills to learn from both. So no matter what you want to learn how to draw or how you want to draw it, you'll find something helpful here.

Working in Adobe Illustrator? Don't miss our round up of the best Illustrator tutorials from around the web. And if you're after sketching tips specifically, then be sure to read our sketching tips from the experts.

How to draw animals

Draw a dog that's realistic and anatomically correct

Kate Oleska offers a simple step-by-step guide to how to draw a dog, covering the key rules to follow to ensure your dog drawing is realistic and anatomically correct. Different breeds of dog may look very different, but beneath that fur they're structurally similar. So even if your chosen pooch isn't like the one in the drawing above, this step-by-step guide will come in handy.

Top tips for capturing realistic furry felines

The key to capturing a realistic cat is understanding that beneath all that fluffy fur is a solid structure. Learn how to draw a cat once and for all by following this simple, step-by-step guide from Kate Oleska. There's also more helpful advice on developing your drawing skills, walking through how to observe and sketch cats, as well as how to recognise the internal skeleton.

Draw better horses with a solid understanding of horse anatomy and mechanics

Horses are notoriously difficult to capture. There's no mass of fur to hide behind, there are all kinds of difficult angles on the head, and the skeleton works differently to what we're typically used to. Plus, get it wrong and your steed will quickly start to look comical. Find out how to draw a horse that looks realistic in this easy to follow tutorial, which comes with a helpful video.

Learn how to draw a wolf with this easy-to-follow video tutorial

Next up, it's the king of all canines – how to draw a wolf. Believe it or not, there are many differences between dogs and wolves, so don't just assume because you can draw one, you can also draw the other. In this video tutorial, Masae Seki explains how these canine breeds differ, before walking through the process of drawing a side view of a standing wolf. As a bonus, there are also instructions on how to add a winter coat for those chillier months.

This how to draw a bird tutorial is a step-by-step guide to drawing a side view of a bird, using an American Robin as an example. The lesson begins by explaining the six major body parts to watch for when drawing a bird, before carving out its mass and structure. Finally the guide will cover the fine details, such as the facial features, feet, and most importantly, the feathers. There are also tips on how to draw a bird with its wings open.

This step-by-step tutorial will guide you through how to draw a side view of a male African Lion. You'll start by establishing the skeletal structure, then move on to sketching in form, and finally adding details to create an accurate representation of a lion. Not exciting enough for you? This tutorial will also touch on the best way to depict a lion roaring.

Learn how to draw the world's largest land animal

Capture the world's largest land animal with this in-depth video tutorial on how to draw an elephant. Start with blocking in shapes and covering basic anatomy, then move on to carving out the elephant's mass and form of the body before diving into the details of this beautiful animal's skin.

Follow this tutorial to draw a realistic bear

Want to learn how to draw a bear that doesn't look like a teddy? This drawing tutorial offers pro tips for getting the anatomy right, so that you can create a believable bear.

Use scattering-type texture brushes to blend elements and give the illusion of fur

Fur can be difficult to paint effectively. In this set of pro tips, concept artist Mikaël Léger guides you through how to depict thick black fur on a large beast using Photoshop.

Discover how to add personality to creatures and characters that will make viewers care

Once you've learned how to draw animals, you need to know how to make them work effectively within your paintings. This series of pro tips gives you great insight into drawing cartoon animals with personality, and how to use body language to tell a story with your creatures.

How to draw people

How to draw a person

Whichever kind of artist you are, learning how to draw the human form is a fundamental skill that will serve you well. In this brilliant video tutorial, character designer and illustrator Masae Seki will teach you how to draw a person that's realistic and anatomically correct.

How to draw eyes

This narrated step-by-step tutorial for beginners walks through exactly how to draw an eye. It’s easy to follow and will have you drawing realistic eyes in no time – no matter how good (or bad) you are at them now.

Drawing a full human figure is no easy feat. In this almost hour long video tutorial, discover how to draw a female figure, covering fundamental aspects including figure proportions, gestures, poses and fluid lines.

(Image credit: Patrick J Jones)

Learn how to draw muscles in motion and harness the power of gesture with this helpful step-by-step guide from artist Patrick J Jones.

How to draw faces

Another tutorial for beginners, this video explains how to draw faces from scratch. You’ll learn how to draw both female faces and male faces, and you’ll also find out how to demonstrate your characters by making just a few simple changes.

This step-by-step guide shows you exactly how to draw a nose

Noses are notoriously difficult to get right. In this tutorial, Kate Oleska breaks the process down into simple steps. She's using oils, but the steps are relevant to any medium.

How to draw hair

This detailed video walks through how to draw hair. It’s a long video – but you don’t have to watch it in one sitting, and you can fast-forward, too. If you want to find out how other artists draw hair, this is worth a watch.

Many artists struggle to draw hands

Learning to create realistic hands is a stumbling block for many an artist. This fantastic tutorial breaks the process down into easy steps, so you'll be drawing realistic hands in no time. It also features some bonus tutorials for drawing hands.

Don't forget about the arms! (Image credit: Patrick J Jones)

Hands get a lot of attention, but it's also important to get the arms right. In this tutorial, Patrick J Jones explains how to draw an arm with the correct proportions and muscular structure.

Bring some life into your figure drawings (Image credit: Patrick J Jones)

In this more advanced tutorial, Patrick J Jones will show you how to draw a figure with a feeling of energy and movement. You'll need to have the basic skills nailed before you move on to this guide, but it's a great way to expand your figure drawing technique further.

Try some more challenging poses with this advanced tutorial (Image credit: Patrick J Jones)

Mastered drawing a figure? Push your skills further by exploring more challenging poses. In this guide, Patrick J Jones offers advice to help you incorporate the effects of gravity and compression into your figure drawings.

How to draw nature

A rose by any other name would be just as complicated to draw

You might know how to draw flowers generally, but do you know to draw a rose? It's one of the most popular flowers around, yet many artists hit a wall when trying to figure it out – here's a step-by-step guide to nailing how to draw a rose.

Get some top tips for creating an atmospheric landscape in pastels

This tutorial walks though how to create an atmospheric landscape using chalk pastels, including how to create intensity and use highlights effectively.

How to draw water

If you want to learn how to draw water, this super short tutorial has some great tips. Give it a watch if you need to know how to draw realistic drops of water.

