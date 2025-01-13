How to draw a female figure

A step-by-step guide to drawing the female form from reference.

(Image credit: Patrick J Jones)

Figure drawing is a fundamental skill for artists, but one of the hardest to truly master. In this article, I explain my personal process for drawing the female form and offer some advice to help you improve your figure drawings.

Although having knowledge of the proportions of a human figure is important, bear in mind that these are only a guide. Trying to shoehorn every person you draw into an eight-head-high ideal is a shortcut to uninspiring figure drawing.

