The top art stories of 2025

It's been a lovely year for art, in that some gorgeous work has been created and we've been lucky enough to cover some of it.

Here are some of our top stories from 2025 that cover all things artistic (in no particular order).

New exhibition showcases Will Eisner's profound influence on the graphic novel

(Image credit: Will Eisner)

Will Eisner is known as the father of the graphic novel for his 1978 publication A Contract with God and Other Tenement Stories. The milestone in sequential art was deeply personal, written a few years after Will lost his young daughter to leukemia, and it was instrumental in shaping the medium.

Now the Philippe Labaune Gallery in New York City is hosting a career-spanning exhibition of the legendary comic artist's work, featuring pieces from every stage of the artist’s career from 1941 to 2002. And we got an exclusive glimpse.

This artist creates stunning elfin characters inspired by anime art styles

(Image credit: Konstantin Popov)

Konstantin Popov started drawing at 20 after leaving his job as a lathe operator. He taught himself with courses run by artists including WLOP and Zeronis. As a freelance artist based in Kazakhstan, he now specialises in character design inspired by anime.

In our piece, Konstantin describes five of his stunning elfin characters.

(Image credit: Kevin Antoine)

Sometimes people think art should be meticulous and flawless, but striving for perfection can be the enemy of inspiration. One artist who's well aware of this is Kevin Antoine.

Known as ANTOINE, the Brussels-based freelance artist sometimes works with digital tools and is also a director and 2D animation consultant. But his greatest passion is working with ink on paper without sketches, preferably with a Pilot Falcon SF pen.

His aim in using such a direct approach with minimal tools is to keep his art spontaneous. “Each line is intentional, each mistake is part of the story,” he says. In our feature on him, he told us more through four pieces that serve as examples of his approach to line art.

How comics illustrator Greg Staples created his dream art studio

(Image credit: Greg Staples)

Greg has been working in his studio for around three years now, and he feels pretty lucky to own it. His previous studio was a loft he converted, but it was a relatively compact space.

He takes us through his studio space and explains how he organised it.

Inside the character designs for Netflix's Love, Death & Robots, plus other animated shows

(Image credit: Oscar Jiménez Vargas)

Oscar Jiménez Vargas is an art director and character designer on animation and mobile game projects. With western and eastern influences, he focuses on clear lines, simple forms and striking silhouettes.

In this piece, we looked at his character designs for shows including Love, Death & Robots and The Missing Lynx.

These beautiful depictions of everyday scenes tell a raft of individual stories

(Image credit: Maria Spieker)

Maria Spieker’s artwork focuses on emotions and memories, and she adjusts her style to the task at hand. She mainly works on children’s books, with the world around her being a huge source of inspiration.

With a diverse collection of scenes depicted in her art – and a huge variety of styles, too, you're bound to find something you relate to.

