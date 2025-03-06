These beautiful depictions of everyday scenes tell a raft of individual stories

Features
By
published

2D art of the week: Maria Spieker.

2D art; a child at a grocer&#039;s
(Image credit: Maria Spieker)

Maria’s artwork focuses on emotions and memories, and she adjusts her style to the task at hand. She mainly works on children’s books, with the world around her being a huge source of inspiration.

With a diverse collection of scenes depicted in her art – and a huge variety of styles, too, you're bound to find something you relate to. This serves as perfect inspiration for your own work, and a glorious example of illustration simply to marvel at. See our pick of the best drawing tablets if you want to create using the best digital art software.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

ImagineFX staff
ImagineFX staff

ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for 15 years!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
First impressions; a magical tree
"I want to push against what I've always done": Magic: the Gathering artist explains how her imagination for fantasy was born
Inside the sketchbook of; artist sketchbooks and art on a table with a pencil
Inside the sketchbook of animator Jason Chan P.L.
Nicoly Boaventura 3D art of the week
“I tried to tell a story with this model”: how this freelance illustrator developed and modelled an original character in ZBrush
Vibrant character art; the artist&#039;s studio, laptop and markers
How to draw vibrant character art, tips from a pro artist
Jakob Eirich art
Digital art to inspire: 21 digital artists you need to know about
Marco Teixeira 3D tutorial
“The challenge was to create a cool character design”: concept artist Marco Teixeira reveals the techniques and inspiration behind his superb 3D character render
Latest in Art
Marvel concept art by Mushk Rizvi
Leaked Avengers: Doomsday art proves Marvel's committing to the chaos
ImagineFX art challenge
ImagineFX Art Challenge is back!
Peppa Pig
3 questions Peppa Pig animators face after bombshell pregnancy announcement
Venusaur art
How to paint Pokémon's Venusaur in Photoshop
Inside the sketchbook of; artist sketchbooks and art on a table with a pencil
Inside the sketchbook of animator Jason Chan P.L.
Photoshop on iPhone; A vibrant digital collage features a person seated on a vinyl record, which is suspended in mid-air amidst a colorful array of flowers and a partly visible cityscape.
Adobe Photoshop is now on iPhone – and it's free!
Latest in Features
A screenshot of the back end of WIx.
Wix vs Wix Studio: which one is better?
Kae Neskovic headshot
"AI is a reflection of human creativity": a day in the life of Kae Neskovic
ImagineFX art challenge
ImagineFX Art Challenge is back!
Wheel Wold developer interview; a person rides a bike down a trial in a colourful breezy cartoon world
How Wheel World's massive rolling landscapes were made possible with Houdini
The M4 Mac mini on a desk.
6 reasons not to overlook the Mac mini
Inside the sketchbook of; artist sketchbooks and art on a table with a pencil
Inside the sketchbook of animator Jason Chan P.L.