These beautiful depictions of everyday scenes tell a raft of individual stories

Maria’s artwork focuses on emotions and memories, and she adjusts her style to the task at hand. She mainly works on children’s books, with the world around her being a huge source of inspiration.

With a diverse collection of scenes depicted in her art – and a huge variety of styles, too, you're bound to find something you relate to. This serves as perfect inspiration for your own work, and a glorious example of illustration simply to marvel at. See our pick of the best drawing tablets if you want to create using the best digital art software.

O death, where is thy sting?

(Image credit: Maria Spieker)

“This was an emotionally hard piece for me to create and took a lot of rethinking and redrawing. The enemy will be conquered; the finishing line just beyond the horizon.”

A summer bazaar 1

(Image credit: Maria Spieker)

“It’s impossible to leave a good bazaar empty-handed! Either you’ll find something to buy, or something will find you.”

A summer bazaar 2

(Image credit: Maria Spieker)

“At bazaars, every small detail can tell its own big story. Using aspects of comic drawing, a single picture feels as though it’s a part of something bigger.”

This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).