Inspiration from the sketchbook of concept artist Alida Pintus

The Italian artist discusses her influences and how her work has evolved.

Alida Pintus is an Italian freelance concept artist and character designer. She studied art in several schools in Italy, including Mimaster in Milan and the IDEA Academy in Rome, and then sharpened her skills abroad at the Quentin Blake Center in London and Anomalia Art Labs in the Czech Republic. She says her work is strongly inspired by all these different places she has been to and the people she has met along the way.

Today she works in both traditional materials and in Procreate on one of the best iPads for drawing. We caught up with her to get a glimpse inside her sketchbook and learn more about her work.

Art by Alida Pintus
