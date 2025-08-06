I've always been a little sceptical when celebrities announce they've launched a brand, especially since nowadays it seems like every d-lister and their mothers are flogging some sort of 'personal' branded tat. That's not to say that some celeb brands can't be an immense success, but often the same question arises – do famous people really need more brands?

When you're starting out as a small business, knowing how to create a standout brand can seem like an imposing mountain to climb. For celebs, the typical challenge of building an audience is already there, and in some cases, it seems like it's just a matter of slapping your face on a box and watching the money roll in. So, in the spirit of fairness, I'd like to take a dive into the mystical waters of celeb brands and truly decide if they're worth the hype, or if it's just a good ol' fashioned cash grab.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, celeb brands aren't a new phenomenon – I grew up in the era of Britney Spears perfume and Nelly's Apple Bottom Jeans – and as a child, I never questioned these business moves. Celebrity endorsement is oftentimes a branding golden ticket to get your product into the spotlight, so as a celeb, why not cut out the middleman and generate your own coin?

Today, we're flooded with a vast array of celeb brands, from high-end makeup to influencer energy drinks. Most recently, it was One Direction's golden boy, Harry Styles, who caught my eye with his brand Pleasing. Its latest product does exactly what it says on the tin – yep, he's finally flogging sex toys.

A post shared by Pleasing (@pleasing) A photo posted by on

In many respects, it doesn't matter if Mr Styles boasts a degree in sexology and an aptitude for pleasure accessory design. His brand as a musician already sells a carefully curated fantasy of sex – a distinct, effeminate pastel sensuality that appeals to many of his consumers – so it's no surprise the drop completely sold out.

On the other end of the spectrum, take YouTuber juice, Prime. Spun from a manufactured rivals-to-besties plotline, Prime's branding gives its young audience a sense of identity. It has evolved from a simple beverage to a status symbol – a product that makes KSI and Logan Paul feel personable and accessible. Once a niche club, now forever drilled into the cultural zeitgeist.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The ultimate goal of a celebrity brand is to meld into the fabric of the consumer market. Take Rihanna's Fenty or Dr Dre's Beats – names we can envision as entire brands, rather than a singular celeb.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To say I'm anti-celebrity brand is false. What I crave from these identities is a sense of purpose and authenticity. Give me something that feels crafted from your expertise, not some bodged-together campaign for the sake of passive income. Alcohol brands and perfume collections might earn you a quick buck, but celeb brands with heart and passion stand the test of time.