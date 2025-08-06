I'm willing to bet that if you're a content creator, you probably haven't backed up your assets in quite some time (don't worry, I'm guilty of it too). Take this as your friendly reminder to transfer your files somewhere safe, or if you need a new external SSD – I've found a top deal on the Crucial X10 Pro (2TB) over at Best Buy for just $164.99.

The Crucial X10 Pro model is an impressive SSD, with read and write speeds of up to 2,100MB/s. This makes it one of the best external hard drives for video editors and photographers alike. It's also compatible with USB4 and Thunderbolt ports too, so it could be the perfect companion for one of the best Macs for video editing.

I have a ton of RAW image files that need a safe place to live, as well as duplicates that need backing up onto an extra drive. You can never be too cautious with your files, and I'd be devastated if I lost any of my photos from the last decade of shooting. To be honest, $165 is a bit out of my budget, so I also found a deal on the last-gen Crucial X9 Pro (2TB) for slightly less at $129.99 over at Best Buy. I've got all the details on these SSD deals for you below.