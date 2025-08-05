I can't believe how many new features are coming in Houdini 21

This teaser video is epic.

Houdini has long had a place in our guide to the best 3D modelling software, but I'm still amazed at how fast it's evolving. Developer SideFX has just dropped a seven-minute teaser video showcasing what's coming in Houdini 21, and the amount of updates and new features is simply epic.

More will be revealed at SIGGRAPH 2025 in Vancouver next week, but the video provides a glimpse of some of the more than 400 new features. And one particular 30-second sim has got everyone talking. Just check out the cookies and frappuccino sequence demonstrating Material Point Method (MPM) enhancements one minute in.

