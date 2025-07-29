Dark Knight trilogy's David S. Goyer leads lineup exploring AI’s creative future

News
By published

Hollywood will descend on SIGGRAPH 2025.

The Dark Knight writer and Apple TV+'s Foundation creator David S. Goyer is set to lead a panel discussion at SIGGRAPH 2025, debating the influence of AI in storytelling. Goyer has worked across film and video games, experimenting with technology and artistic choices for almost 30 years.

Autodesk has just announced that Goyer will headline its keynote at SIGGRAPH 2025, joining actor-entrepreneur Tye Sheridan and filmmaker Nikola Todorovic, co-founders of Wonder Dynamics (now part of Autodesk), which has a revolutionary 3D animation tool, in what promises to be one of the most talked-about sessions of the year. This comes after a year in which Autodesk has announced AI tools to help artists.

Streaming live globally from the Vancouver Convention Centre on 12 August at 2 pm PST, the keynote titled 'AI and the Future of Storytelling' will dive into how artificial intelligence is transforming the way we tell stories across film, TV, and games. Moderated by award-winning journalist and author Carolyn Giardina, the panel will examine how technology, specifically AI, is not replacing artists but enabling them to create more, faster, and with greater freedom.

Image 1 of 3
Autodesk Siggraph AI roundtable
(Image credit: Autodesk)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.