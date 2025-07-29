The Dark Knight writer and Apple TV+'s Foundation creator David S. Goyer is set to lead a panel discussion at SIGGRAPH 2025, debating the influence of AI in storytelling. Goyer has worked across film and video games, experimenting with technology and artistic choices for almost 30 years.

Autodesk has just announced that Goyer will headline its keynote at SIGGRAPH 2025, joining actor-entrepreneur Tye Sheridan and filmmaker Nikola Todorovic, co-founders of Wonder Dynamics (now part of Autodesk), which has a revolutionary 3D animation tool, in what promises to be one of the most talked-about sessions of the year. This comes after a year in which Autodesk has announced AI tools to help artists.



Streaming live globally from the Vancouver Convention Centre on 12 August at 2 pm PST, the keynote titled 'AI and the Future of Storytelling' will dive into how artificial intelligence is transforming the way we tell stories across film, TV, and games. Moderated by award-winning journalist and author Carolyn Giardina, the panel will examine how technology, specifically AI, is not replacing artists but enabling them to create more, faster, and with greater freedom.

David S. Goyer has worked on some of Holywood's biggest films, and now he's exploring how AI can help. (Image credit: Autodesk)

Blade, Batman and… AI?

Goyer, whose career has spanned everything from Blade to Batman and an upcoming remake of The Blob, will share how emerging technologies have evolved throughout his decades-long career, and where he sees AI taking narrative art next. Expect a thoughtful look at how AI is becoming part of the creative process.



Joining him on stage will be Sheridan and Todorovic, the minds behind Autodesk Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio), a cloud-based platform that’s been turning heads for using AI to automate complex VFX work. Their mission? Democratise digital filmmaking, reducing the gap between imagination and execution for creators at every level. Together, they’ll explore how these tools are helping artists focus on the story, not just the software.

I've heard similar pitches before, when I met Director Jason Zada, who shared similar sentiments on how AI means anyone can be a filmmaker, not just Hollywood insiders. But it will be interesting to hear from Goyer, a writer, director, and producer who has an artistic leaning.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Autodesk) (Image credit: Autodesk) (Image credit: Autodesk)

Adding more technical insight will be Mike Haley, Autodesk’s SVP of Research, and Maurice Patel, VP of Media & Entertainment Strategy. He'll showcase how Autodesk’s legacy of cross-industry innovation is shaping the next generation of creator-first tools, from AI-assisted animation with MotionMaker in Maya, to the AI-enhanced VFX workflows of Flow Studio.



What makes this panel different from the usual glossy vision of an AI-powered future is its grounding in real tools and real practice. It’s not just blue-sky thinking, it’s about how AI can reduce friction in storytelling, open access to a broader community of artists, and keep human creativity at the centre of production.



Whether you’re a VFX veteran or an indie filmmaker tinkering in Blender, this is a conversation that matters. As AI tools continue to spread across creative pipelines, the Autodesk keynote will likely set the tone for the film industry for years to come. It will be interesting to hear how creators like Goyer envision AI and how artists are working together.

Tune in live on 12 August, at 2pm PST / 5pm EST via Autodesk’s YouTube channel or catch it in person at SIGGRAPH 2025 in Vancouver.