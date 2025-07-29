Blizzard's latest AI art controversy suggests the big game studios will never learn

News
By published

Will it ever get the message?

You would think big studios might have got the message by now, but Blizzard Entertainment appears to have just been caught by the AI police AGAIN. And the case shows there's no better way to drive the conversation away from a product than the use of AI art.

What is Diablo Immortal X Hearthstone? Who cares? The only thing people are saying is that the promotional artwork is AI slop (see our guide to the best game development software for your own work).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.