Vogue readers were taken aback by a recent ad that openly admitted to using AI. With artificial intelligence permeating all creative outlets, sadly, it's no surprise that the technology has crept its way onto the glossy pages of a high-fashion mag, yet that still didn't stop staunch criticism from readers.

Whether we like it or not, AI is becoming increasingly normalised in our lives, and while I believe there are mindful ways to use AI properly, it's extremely disappointing to see corner-cutting image generation taking away jobs. Most shockingly, Vogue's admission to using the technology only seems to confirm fears that we're on a slippery slope to AI being chosen over human creativity.

The AI images appeared across a two-page spread in Vogue's recent August edition, promoting the luxury brand Guess. Featuring a smiling blonde model posing in various sunny scenes, the ads look fairly unassuming at first, until you notice the small disclaimer in the top left corner reading "Seraphinne Vallora on AI".

A deeper dive reveals Seraphinne Vallora isn't just using AI for subtle tweaks, but all-out ad generation, "creating tailored AI-driven marketing" for clients. The agency's website goes on to explain that "creating 'AI models' (artificial women that do not exist)" is at the core of their work – a dystopian concept that many critics were troubled by.

Had to end the Vogue magazine subscription I’ve had for years because the latest magazine used AI models ??? In Vogue? AI models in Vogue? pic.twitter.com/vVZMiPEHkXJuly 23, 2025

"Boycott Vogue NOW! They’re pushing out models for AI, devaluing hard work and art of real people," one passionate X user wrote. "Vogue using AI means we're doomed," another added. "Guess using AI models in Vogue is creating impossible and irresponsible beauty standards. These digitally 'perfect' bodies don’t exist - but the mental health damage to young people will be real," one user claimed.

It's troubling to see Vogue embracing AI advertising, but it (unfortunately) feels like an inevitability as the technology spreads to all creative sectors, from graphic design to the film industry. While it might seem like a hopeless existential AI plague, the endless human-made artwork that continues to be made gives me hope that we can eventually strike a balance that prioritises man-made creativity over artificial intelligence.