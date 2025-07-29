Vogue’s AI ad is doing more damage than we think

published

It feels like the beginning of the end.

Vogue AI ad
Vogue readers were taken aback by a recent ad that openly admitted to using AI. With artificial intelligence permeating all creative outlets, sadly, it's no surprise that the technology has crept its way onto the glossy pages of a high-fashion mag, yet that still didn't stop staunch criticism from readers.

Whether we like it or not, AI is becoming increasingly normalised in our lives, and while I believe there are mindful ways to use AI properly, it's extremely disappointing to see corner-cutting image generation taking away jobs. Most shockingly, Vogue's admission to using the technology only seems to confirm fears that we're on a slippery slope to AI being chosen over human creativity.

Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. 

