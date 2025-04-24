The Oscars' new AI statement feels like the final nail in the coffin

Film fans are losing faith in the industry.

Oscars statue
AI has been a consistent concern in many creative spheres, but no sector has been quite so actively critical as the film industry. Despite recent SAG-AFTRA strikes and petitions calling for the regulation of AI technology, the Academy has confirmed that AI will not affect future Oscar nominees. Essentially, AI filmmaking is here to stay.

While AI tools for filmmaking can have a positive effect on workflow speed and productivity, job cuts and a perceived decline in human creativity continue to concern those in the filmmaking industry. While the Academy attests that man-made work will continue to be celebrated, could this acceptance of AI technology lead us down a slippery slope where human creativity is outshone by AI? And do we have no choice but to accept it?

