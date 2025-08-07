Rod Stewart revives the dead in bizarre AI tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Great sentiment, awful execution.

AI selfie of Ozzy Osbourne and Michael Jackson
(Image credit: @iamsloanesteel via TikTok)

Over the years, we've lost many musical legends – most recently, the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne. But it's not just fans that have been mourning Oz, his musician pals have also paid their respects, including husky, hip gyrating singer, Rod Stewart.

In a bizarre homage, Hot Rod created a series of AI selfies featuring Ozzy posing with other late and great musical legends – a touching sentiment executed in quite possibly the worst way I could ever imagine. For every time I try to defend the few ways to use AI properly and productively, there's always some out-of-pocket story that sets us back. Ah, Rod. It's the thought that counts.

@iamsloanesteel

♬ original sound - Sloane Steel

