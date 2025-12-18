Stranger Things actor's stop-motion George Harrison video is all heart and soul

December's been a great month for new animation. Aaron Blaise released Snow Bear, a French supermarket chain went viral with a beautifully animated Christmas advert starring a wolf, and now we have a wonderful stop motion video for a song by George Harrison.

The video for the late former Beatle's 1973 song Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) was directed by Finn Wolfhard, who's best known for playing Mike Wheeler in the Netflix series Stranger Things. Its handcrafted puppets and multiple Easter eggs are delighting fans.

If you're inspired, see our guides to stop-motion animation and the best animation software.

This is the first video that's been made for Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth). It was made by Toronto-based Nobody Told Me Studios and Tye Down Pictures. They brought in Finn and animator Akash Jones, who gained fame online with his stop motion Lego videos and more recently worked on The Boys.

A team of 20 animators crafted each element by hand, and animated the story frame by frame. The puppet sculptor was Karen Valleau, who worked with Jim Henson’s Muppets on shows like Fraggle Rock.

The video shows a puppet that looks very like George Harrison in the former Beatle's gardens at his Friar Park estate in Henley-on-Thames.

In reference to his love of gardening, we see George trim the hedges, watch the sunrise and have surreal interactions with magical creatures. There are lots of apparent references to other songs by George and The Beatles, including Abbey Road, Here Comes the Sun, All Things Must Pass, Cloud Nine and the duck from the video for Blow Away.

The attention to detail suggests it was very much a labour of love. The handcrafted animation gives the video a tactile quality that makes the emotional connection stronger. And fans adore it.

As we saw with Intermarché's viral wolf advert in France, many of the people commenting on the video on social media are noting the stark contrast between the painstaking precision of traditional animation versus the AI-generated visuals seen recently in adverts from Coca-Cola and McDonald's.

“Something about the fact that Finn Wolfhard and the Harrison estate made this in stop motion, one of the most human-intensive art styles imaginable, in an age where most other people are lazily using AI makes me really, really happy,” one fan wrote on YouTube. “In a world full of AI, they keep the magic of art alive,” another person wrote.

The song Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) comes from George Harrison's Living in the Material World, his second original solo album after The Beatles disbanded in 1970. The album was recently re-released in a remastered 50th anniversary edition.

While Finn is most known as an actor, he's also directing a film of the Replacements biography Trouble Boys.

Coincidentally, we're going to get Stranger Things animation on Netflix next year (also see our guide to what to look out for in animation in 2026.