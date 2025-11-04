The John Lewis Christmas ad is so relatable it hurts
Human connection in the midst of AI noise.
The John Lewis Christmas ad is out, and it's as divisive as ever. Though I've seen a lot of praise, I've also read complaints. These read that the John Lewis ad is "boring" and not creative enough to compare to the years that featured CGI characters like Edgar the dragon or Moz the Monster. But in this inauthentic creative landscape of AI, amid contests of who can push the hardest and shout the loudest, I think this understated ad is wonderfully human and connects to a generation looking for authenticity.
The Saatchi and Saatchi directed video features a dad and teenage son who, you realise through subtle glances and meaningful looks, are struggling to connect. The son retrieves a Christmas present – a vinyl of a '90s rave classic 'Where the Love Lies' by Alison Limerick – and the music transports his dad back to himself dancing carefree to the music, and on to moments with his son when he was younger. The tagline: "If you can't find the words, find the gift". It's a simple idea, executed beautifully – and it got me right in the feels. See the best Christmas ads of the past to compare.
Any parent will identify with the bittersweet feeling of moments lost, both from the heady yet difficult days when their children were young – and the times before their children were born. Of course, the beauty is that it also appeals to grown up children putting themselves into the child's place – meaning John Lewis' key demographics are likely to be onboard.
Male to male communication and mental health has been at the centre of much discussion recently, thanks to campaigns around male suicide prevention, issues with social media, 'the manosphere' and the TV series Adolescence. Because of that, this ad feels timely and like a natural extension of a conversation already happening within society. Well done John Lewis.
