With AI slop invading our social feeds and jobs at risk from its rapidly advancing technology, advertising AI to sceptics is no mean feat. Cutting through the noise is Anthropic with its AI assistant Claude, debuting a new ad campaign that focuses on artificial intelligence as a tool, rather than a replacement for human creativity.

While there's no formula for creating the best adverts, the most memorable ones leverage storytelling to captivate audiences. Anthropic's earnest ad is a prime example of stripped-back branding with soul and purpose – a thoughtful take on AI in a divisive time for the technology.

The 'Keep thinking' campaign, created in collaboration with independent agency Mother, centres around Claude's reputation as an elite problem-solving AI tool. Beginning with a distinctly existential tone, the 90-second ad features the word 'problem' flashing across the screen as a voiceover repeats, 'There's never been a worse time.'

Suddenly, the undulating score cuts out, as the voiceover is replaced with the repetition of the phrase "there's never been a better time." With a distinctly human-oriented optimism, the ad features folks solving their issues with the help of Claude, positioning the AI assistant as a creative tool, not a threat.

(Image credit: Anthropic)

With its warm colour palette and retro feel, the ad avoids the corporate, soulless look often associated with AI brand marketing. The ad's human-centred approach, paired with its call to 'keep thinking', creates an inspirational and explorative appeal that positions Claude as the key to creative freedom.

"The film acknowledges our problem-filled present but reframes AI as the solution rather than another threat – and it's true: while the world is full of them, there's never been a better time to have a problem," says Felix Richter, global chief creative officer at Mother.

(Image credit: Anthropic)

"'Keep thinking' is intended as both a rallying cry and a promise: to the industry, that we must build AI responsibly; to problem solvers everywhere, that what once seemed impossible is now within reach," says Andrew Stirk, head of brand marketing at Anthropic. "Claude is for those who see AI not as a shortcut, but as a thinking partner to take on their most meaningful challenges."

As we saw with Fivver's tasteless AI ad that failed to read the room, navigating the tone of AI brand advertising is a fine art. Anthropic's organic, human approach is a refreshing take for the industry – a well-needed respite from overly sterile tech-focused AI ads like the recent dystopian AI billboard from Artisan.