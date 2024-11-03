These bizarre AI billboards are a dystopian nightmare

Who thought laser eyes were a good idea?

Artisan billboard
(Image credit: Artisan/u/jasparcjt via Reddit)

AI has been rapidly advancing in the past few years and for the most part, I've been fairly unfazed – until now. A series of dystopian pro-AI billboards have been circulating online, promoting artificial employees in place of humans, and they might be the most unintentionally terrifying ads I've ever seen.

While billboard advertising needs to hook in passers-by with bold visuals and clever copy, these creepy ads are drawing people in for all the wrong reasons. As someone who's already on the fence about AI technology, an AI robot lady with laser eyes isn't doing much to convert me.

