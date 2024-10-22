I love Tesco’s bold logo redesign ads

Tesco has unveiled a clever new campaign that lets its produce do the talking. In a stripped-back reimagining of its iconic logo, the supermarket demonstrates how simple design can have a big impact, enticing passersby with a quality-over-quantity approach.

Billboard advertising has the tricky task of catching a viewer's eye on visuals alone – a challenge in a digital age of flashy online campaigns. With bold imagery and simple composition, the classy campaign is a prime example of how an enduring brand identity can carry a campaign.

(Image credit: BBH London/Tesco)

Created by advertising agency BBH London, Tesco's ICONS campaign replaces the letters of its name with various produce items in a bold reimagining of the classic logo. The campaign's simple yet striking imagery created by photographer Will Cooper, creates a playful interactivity, inviting passersby to puzzle over the items assigned to each letter.

While redesigning a brand's iconic logo might seem like design sacrilege, for BBH's deputy executive creative director Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, it signalled fearless creativity. "You need to have icon status to be able to play with your logo with such confidence," Felipe says. "We at BBH are lucky enough to have one of the most iconic brands out there, Tesco, and to work with a team which is willing to throw away the rule book which dictates how it's used," he adds.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: BBH London/Tesco) (Image credit: BBH London/Tesco) (Image credit: BBH London/Tesco)

