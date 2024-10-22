I love Tesco’s bold logo redesign ads

Produce speaks louder than words.

Tesco billboard
(Image credit: BBH London/Tesco)

Tesco has unveiled a clever new campaign that lets its produce do the talking. In a stripped-back reimagining of its iconic logo, the supermarket demonstrates how simple design can have a big impact, enticing passersby with a quality-over-quantity approach.

Billboard advertising has the tricky task of catching a viewer's eye on visuals alone – a challenge in a digital age of flashy online campaigns. With bold imagery and simple composition, the classy campaign is a prime example of how an enduring brand identity can carry a campaign.

Image 1 of 3
Tesco billboard
(Image credit: BBH London/Tesco)

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

