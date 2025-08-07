Beyoncé versus Sydney Sweeney: two denim ads, one dangerous divide in brand storytelling

Only one got Gen Z right.

When Beyoncé released her Levi’s campaign last year, complete with a reimagined ‘80s laundrette, a new track titled Levii’s Jeans, and even a one-off Levi logo change, it was seen as playful and stylish; it felt cinematic, nostalgic, and unmistakably Beyoncé. Just a few months later (the Levii campaign is still running), American Eagle launched its Sydney Sweeney campaign, and, well… the internet practically set itself on fire.

Both clothing campaigns revolve around denim. Both leverage pop culture icons. Both play with identity, nostalgia, and the aesthetic of Americana. But only one has triggered widespread accusations of racial dog whistles and coded right-wing messaging. So how did two jeans ads take such radically different paths, and what does this tell us about generational shifts in how marketing messages are interpreted?

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

