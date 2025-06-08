Recommended reading

'We need more designers evolving into super creatives’: how to build a future proof brand

JKR’s executive creative directors discuss the importance of creative hybridity.

JKR branding for Mozilla
The branding world is constantly evolving, so standing out from the crowd in 2025 is no easy task. With sonic branding, guerrilla marketing and AR ads filling our feeds, it can be hard to know how to balance brand heritage with new creative trends, so to find out more, I consulted the experts.

Ahead of the upcoming Brand Impact Awards, I sat down with Jones Knowles Ritchie's executive creative directors, Stuart Radford and Ricardo Bezerra, to find out how to build a successful brand in 2025. Together, we discussed their creative process, how to ensure your work is future-proof, and how they'd like to see the industry develop in the future.

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

