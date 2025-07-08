"I see a lot of imitators out there," JKR's Lisa Smith on today's brand challenges

We chat about award-winning rebrands for The Met, USA Today and Burger King.

Burger King rebrand
(Image credit: Burger King Corporation)

I recently met JKR's executive creative director Lisa Smith at D&AD Festival and enjoyed a fascinating chat with her about all things brand. You can read the first parts of our chat about the D&AD branding as well as when you should or shouldn't change a logo.

Below, we discuss the branding challenges brands are facing in 2025 as well as some of Lisa's most celebrated work, including award-winning rebrands for The Met, USA Today and Burger King.

woman with dark hair and eyes in a red top
Lisa Smith

Lisa has a career spanning over two decades, where she has become renowned for her transformative work with some of the world's most cherished brands. As executive creative director, global at JKR, her strategic vision has played a pivotal role in the global rebrand efforts for clients such as The Coca-Cola Company, Burger King, Impossible Foods, Nordstrom Rack, Mozilla, and Manischewitz.

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder
Deputy editor

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.

