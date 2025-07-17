How tiny tweaks can spark rebrand revolutions

Small shifts sometimes speak volumes, says Brand Impact Awards judge.

Brands face a timeless quandary when they reconsider their identity – should they have an overhaul or a refresh, to change everything or (almost) nothing? A rebrand is never a trivial decision. It involves a matrix of choices that factor in positioning, culture, narrative – and all too often a boardroom full of stakeholders. If only there was an easy answer. What matters, though, is being clear about the destination.

Successful rebranding is not necessarily a revolution or merely a cosmetic operation. It is a transformation that is executed with precision – sometimes discreet, sometimes radical – but always driven by a strong intent. For established brands in particular, this path requires strategic rigour and a fair dose of calculated courage.

Muriel Schildknecht
Muriel Schildknecht
Executive creative director, Lonsdale Asia

With over 25 years of experience in branding and packaging design, Muriel has held senior roles at global design agencies in France, Hong Kong, and Singapore. For more than 15 years, she has worked extensively throughout Asia and across all consumer branding categories.

Passionate about nurturing the next generation of creatives in Singapore, she contributes to skill development and training. She has previously judged at D&AD and been named Creative Director of the Year by the Transform Awards Asia. Muriel is a member of the Brand Impact Awards 2025 Jury.

