An artist has gone viral on TikTok for his optical illusion mural that is, frankly, terrifying. Don't say I didn't warn you. Created with skill, paint and... a broom, the illusion takes the form of a snake on a wall. But the wall is actually a corridor, and the artist uses the angles of the corridor's corners to make the illusion pop.

Some of the best optical illusions are murals but this is probably the first one I wouldn't want to bump into in real life. It was posted by the TikTok account Moxi Makers, but it isn't clear who the artist actually is or where in the world the illusion was installed. Take a look below.

After the illusion is finished, the artist crawls underneath it to prove how well it works. It's okay, we believe you *shiver*.

The main body of the snake is painted on the side wall, and a key curve of its body is created on the corner of the other side, which means from the right angle, the snake looks as though it is suspended in real life.

"I would not look back, but scream and run," says one frightened user. Yup I know the feeling. "Brilliant art," says another. And that is true as well.

I'm obsessed with how casually the artist adds the paint in just the right position with the broom, and then slops on features with the spatula. It's a whole different process to how similarly intricate art would be created.

