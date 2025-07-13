This optical illusion art will make you want to run away. Very fast.

Inspiration
By published

Don't say I didn't warn you.

Snake
(Image credit: Kristian Bell via Getty Images)

An artist has gone viral on TikTok for his optical illusion mural that is, frankly, terrifying. Don't say I didn't warn you. Created with skill, paint and... a broom, the illusion takes the form of a snake on a wall. But the wall is actually a corridor, and the artist uses the angles of the corridor's corners to make the illusion pop.

Some of the best optical illusions are murals but this is probably the first one I wouldn't want to bump into in real life. It was posted by the TikTok account Moxi Makers, but it isn't clear who the artist actually is or where in the world the illusion was installed. Take a look below.

@moximakers

♬ feelings - EMELINE

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan
Editor

Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.