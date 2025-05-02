Draw your own 'floating cube' optical illusion: an arty party trick and fun creative exercise

Inspiration
By published

This video shows you how.

Optical illusion picture of floating cube
(Image credit: ezdrawins via YouTube)

Looking at other people's optical illusions is fascinating, no doubt, but have you considered making your own? I've discovered a fantastic video that shows you how to play with angles by sketching your own 3D cube that looks like it's levitating above the paper.

This is a neat arty party trick, but also a great way of exercising your art muscles by playing with perspective, line and shading. All you need is one of the best pencils, paper, ruler, scissors and a keen eye. Though this isn't a trick that will work very well on a drawing tablet (due to the need to cut out the top of the cube), it's still a worthwhile exercise for digital artists to inspire further work on the skills mentioned above.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan
Editor

Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2022. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.