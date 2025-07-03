Easy to learn art tips to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary

Sketching advice to create eye-catching art from James Gurney and the late Thomas Kinkade.

Absurd art; a tree with a face
(Image credit: James Gurney)

While sketching at the zoo one morning, a small boy asked me for a pencil and a piece of paper. He proceeded to transform the bison near us into an alien monster, complete with attack bees, laser beams, and sound effects.

Comparing his sketch to mine, I realised how I was limiting myself by trying to render the bison literally. Seeing the boy’s creativity made me want to cut loose a little. And I realised that nothing was preventing me from using my imagination when I’m drawing brand new sketches on the spot.

Artist headshot; a man in a hat
James Gurney and Thomas Kinkade

At age 22, James Gurney (pictured) and Thomas Kinkade dropped out of art school and hopped the freight trains. Those adventures led to their later creative careers. James created Dinotopia, while Thomas became the Painter of Light.

