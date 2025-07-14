How I use comic book techniques to create striking black-and-white digital paintings

By published

Karl Simon visits Highgate Cemetery to show us the importance of contrast in black-and-white painting on a tablet.

I get inspiration from all kinds of sources, including books, films, photojournalism and other artists’ works. But most inspiring are the things I see around me in my daily life. Great compositions and subjects are everywhere, not to mention the moods and light that the weather and seasons bring! One of my favourite places for sketching is Highgate Cemetery in London. No matter where you turn you see something that wants to be drawn.

For this tutorial, I’ve settled for a simple view of some graves against a backdrop of dark trees covered in vines. I’m planning to make a contrast drawing using techniques similar to the ones I apply when tackling this type of subject in traditional media.

Karl Simon
Concept artist

Karl Simon is an experienced concept artist who works in the film and games industries. His projects include Les Miserables and Total Recall.

