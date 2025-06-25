Recommended reading

What is impasto and how can you do it in digital art?

Adding texture and emotion to your digital art.

Impasto is a traditional painting technique that originated in oil painting and can be used to bring art to life through thick, textured brushstrokes. It's most famously used by impressionist and expressionist painters, such as Vincent van Gogh's thick swirls of paint and texture to create movement and even affect how light interacts with the canvas. But it can be seen in earlier art Titian and Tintoretto as well as later from Howard Pyle and Leon Kossoff. Modern concept and fantasy artists like Dmitry Marin and Jakub Różalski are great examples, too. (See more in our list of fantasy artists to follow on Instagram).

In traditional art, impasto is done by building up layers of paint on the surface of the canvas; the marks made by the brush become physical ridges, casting shadows but also revealing the history of the painting. Impasto is a technique of expression, conveying how and why paint is applied.

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

