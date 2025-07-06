'What is digital art?' might seem a question with a simple answer, right? It's art that's created using electronic tools and systems rather than traditional media like pen on paper, paint on a canvas or a chisel on stone. That makes digital art a very broad term, covering everything from 2D pixel art to digital replications of traditional artworks, CGI, photorealistic 3D art, algorithmic art and much more.

But pinning down a definition of digital art gets even more difficult when the lines between traditional vs digital art are blurred. Some artists who made their names in traditional art have transitioned to digital work, from David Hockney to Takashi Murakami, Damien Hirst and Rachel Whiteread.

And it's not necessarily a case of one or the other. Some art inhabits both spheres. Some traditional artists capture photos or 3D scans of physical work to then enhance with digital tools or to turn into virtual copies. And artists also often create art digitally and then print it and develop it further using physical media.

In this piece, I'll explore what digital art is, look at examples of some of the different types of digital art and also how digital art is made (see our pick of the best digital art software and the best drawing tablets for ideas for your own setup).

What is digital art?

Digital art by Simon Cowell

In the broadest sense, digital art is any art that was created using digital technology. This can range from digital painting to 3D modelling, animation, photography and video created using digital cameras, the creation 3D worlds for games, metaverse art exhibitions and immersive VR experiences. As long as there was some form of digital technology involved in the creation of the work, we can consider it to be digital art (we might have different opinions on what art is, but that's another matter).

Some digital art can be printed to be displayed like traditional art in a physical exhibition, or it may be exhibited digitally in the form of websites, social media content, video, NFTs, virtual installations or metaverse exhibits. And traditional art can also be converted to digital formats to display in virtual settings.

Some digital art is also intended to be interactive. Allan Kaprow’s performance piece Hello (1969), was a pre-internet 'tele-happening', in which television studios in different cities allowed people to interact with each other in front of a camera while Kaprow controlled sound and visual aspects from a control room, predicting a world of instant communication.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What's the history of digital art?

It might seem like digital art is a new phenomenon, and software like Photoshop and Procreate has made it more accessible, but it has a long history. Artists began using tablets to input drawing to computers in 1960s. Ivan Sutherland’s Sketchpad, released in 1963, can be seen as a predecessor's of today's CAD software.

By the mid-1960s, computer art became a frequent term used in the arts sector s artists with a knowledge of computer science, such as Frieder Nake and Harold Cohen, began to use algorithms to generate shapes and elements based on logic and chance.

The rapid expansion in the use of personal computers from the 1980s gave more artists to access digital tools. This allowed artists to start using computers instead of traditional media. New types of art emerged too, intended specifically for the digital world, including pixel art and game art.

In the 1990s, the internet provided new ways to share and experience digital art. Social media took this further, giving anyone an outlet for their work. Digital art also began to merge with other media, and advances in technology allowed more advanced 3D modelling and the creation of art for virtual and augmented reality.

Types of digital art

Our reviewer tests a Huion drawing tablet (Image credit: Future)

Digital drawing and painting was one of the first forms of digital art to emerge. This can look similar to traditional art but using a stylus and tablet or one of the best laptops for drawing instead of a pencil and sketchbook or paint on a canvas.

Digital drawing can be more flexible than working in physical media because you can add layers, details and colours at the click of a button. Layering and 3D functionality adds more creative freedom and versatility. For examples, see our piece on digital artists for inspiration.

Animation is another popular form of digital art. Since Fred Parke and Pixar-founder Edmund Catmull's 1972 short film A Computer Generated Hand, animators have used digital software to replicate traditional animation techniques and taken them further with 3D animation. Since the early 2000s,, most animation is done digitally. See our pieces on animation styles and the best animation software.

Concept art by Eddie Del Rio

Concept art involves bringing a story to life visually. It's to envision characters, locations, scenes and concepts for movies and games. Concept artists translate a brief or script into visual sketches that explore and communicate ideas and atmospheres to help directors, producers and game developers visualise a story early in the process and align their creative vision with 3D artists, animators and set designers. The emphasis is often on quick iteration to explore ideas rather than creating perfect finished pieces.

Algorithmic art is created by computers themselves. Instead of using digital tools the way a traditional artist would use physical ones, the artist programs rules for a computer program to follow. In this sense, the artist can have an influence over the general direction and limitations of the output but does not make any marks themselves.

More recent developments in AI art have developed these ideas further. Artists like David Salle have trained AI models on their own work and had them generation new compositions based on their style.

A post shared by Ed Atkins (@edatkinsdiet) A photo posted by on

3D art is used in visual effects, video games, animation, product design, and increasingly in immersive VR and AR experiences. Software like Blender has made it much easier to get into 3D modelling, in which objects are built using polygons, curves or sculpting tools before surface textures and lighting are applied (see our guide to the best 3D modelling software and our roundup of up the best 3D art).

The artist Ed Atkins (above) creates video installation using highly realistic CGI avatars, exploring the limits between digital representation and physical experience.

A post shared by Pixel Jeff | 皮傑 (@pixeljeff_design) A photo posted by on

Pixel art is most associated with retro games consoles that used 8-bit and 16-bit graphics, and with teletext art. Many think of it as a golden era of game art history, giving us the likes of Pac-Man and Mario, but there are still artists that use the technique today. Working on a grid at the pixel level requires a lot of precision, and many artists use limited colour palettes to respect the limitations of early computer graphics – see our roundup of pixel art examples.

Digital photography is now everywhere. Many people have a camera phone, and most phones have fairly sophisticated editing software, allowing anyone to become a digital artist. The huge advantage is not having to go through rolls of film, but digital photography also expanded the ways in which photos can be enhanced and manipulated. Video has evolved in the same direction.

How is digital art made? As we've seen, digital art is a very broad term, so it should be no surprise that there are a lot of different ways to create it. For digital painting on a tablet, many artists use Photoshop or Procreate (see our roundup of Procreate tutorials). Some programs, such as Rebelle, specialise in replicating the look of traditional media, while programs like Adobe Illustrator allow artists to create vector art, which has the flexibility to be easily resized. For photography and video, you'll need a camera or camera phone and the best photo editing software or video editing software and a powerful enough computer to run them.

What are the benefits of digital art? Digital art is not better or worse than traditional art, but working digitally does have some advantages for the artist. Most crucially, you're not restricted by physical materials, which can often require a much bigger investment in the long run. Digital art can be faster and more efficient too. It's easy to erase, edit and adjust work, reducing waste and freeing the artist to experiment without worrying about wasting resources. Most programs allow you to use shortcut keys to quickly select tools and functions, which is quicker than physically picking up a brush or mixing a new colour, and storage is also cheaper and easier to store, since you need only cloud storage or an external hard drive rather than studio space. Meanwhile, digital platforms make it easier to share your work with more people, and accessibility measures, like colourblind-friendly design and image alt text can allow more people to enjoy art.

Should I make traditional or physical art? There are several things to consider when choosing what type of art of make, and remember that it doesn't have to be one or the other. You might want to create both digital and physical art or even combine the two. For example, you can paint on traditional media and then digitise your work and continue it in digital software, or you work the other way. Many famous artists have done just that. The availability of computers, tablets and digital art software mean that it's easy to experiment with digital art to see how it works for you. There's no need to have a background in traditional art to get started, and you may find that starting in digital art is more economical. Ultimately, art is about creative expression not what medium you work with. It can be a good idea to experiment and see what way of working you gravitate too naturally. If you're considering art as a career or business, you're decision will also likely depend on whether you find a niche that allows you to make money from your art.

What equipment do I need for digital art? To make any kind of digital art, you'll need some form computer, whether that's a a desktop PC, laptop, tablet or a headset like Vision Pro. If you use a PC. For digital drawing or painting, you'll probably want a touchscreen (or a separate drawing tablet that you can connect you your computer) and a stylus for more precise input. Many art and image editing programs will need a reasonably powerful computer, ideally with at least 16GB of RAM so that the computer's memory can handle multiple layers or effects. Video editing and 3D modelling software benefit from computers or laptops with dedicated graphics cards. Accurate colours is also important for most visual digital art, and that requires using a monitor with good colour coverage and regular calibration using one of the best monitor calibrators.

What's next for digital art? Web 3.0 is opening up new channels in digital art, since art is no longer confined to a frame. VR, AR and metaverse spaces allow viewers to step inside an artwork. Immersive physical exhibitions, which combine VR with digital screens have also become popular. We've also seen the growth of programmable art that evolves over time base on real-world data or viewer interaction.

A big trend in digital art in recent years was the sudden (and short) boom in non-fungible tokens (NFTs), using blockchain technology to verify the ownership and authenticity of a digital artwork. By allowing artists to tokenise their digital creations, it transformed the way art is bought, sold, and collected and opened access to art markets for more people. NFT art is still very much a thing, but there was an inevitable market collection after the 2021 boom, which saw a lot of speculation, driven by flippers, hoping to sell work for a profit.

Artificial intelligence is also having a massive impact on digital art and is changing how many digital artists work. There are fears that AI will replace some jobs in digital art. Some sources of work like stock illustration are being automated. There are also unresolved issues around copyright.

But while AI may be able to mimic styles, it can;t be truly original or understand things like context and emotional depth. Artists' lived experience, expert curation and personal storytelling and commentary are things that AI cannot meaningfully replicate. Meanwhile, AI also opens new frontiers for experimentation in digital art.