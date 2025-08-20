We love the Mac mini here at Creative Bloq. In fact, our computer-mad reviews editor Erlingur Einarsson (who is no Apple fanatic) believes it's simply the best product that Apple currently sells. So when $100 gets knocked off the price, we're keen to tell students ready to go back to school.

I agree. I loved my time using the Mac mini. It's not only a beautifully designed computer, with its M4 chip we found the Mac mini to be everything that a creative student would need. OK, this is not for video editing students who are working with multiple cameras in 8K. But if you're working with single camera at 4K, or primarily for social media, this is more than capable. For everything less demanding than that – which is pretty much everything – this computer excels at.

But I'm suggesting that the majority of students thinking of getting the Mac mini should spend a bit more and get the model with twice the storage than the entry-level model. Although selling at $689, this Mac mini model has got $110 off at Amazon. For me it represents a better value proposition for those wanting to invest in a computer that'll last well beyond your studies. Of course, if you're planning on putting all your big files on a speedy external hard drive, then the $499 model is just fine.

Apple Mac mini: $799 $689 at Amazon

Save $110: Why would you pay more money for this model, when you can get the entry-level Mac mini for $499? Well, this model comes with added storage. You get 512GB instead of 256GB, which will be far better for people wanting to have a workable computer for the next 5 plus years. Apple products don't allow you to upgrade the specs like other PCs, so having over half a terabyte of storage is a good idea if you're going to use this computer beyond your studies. Read more ▼