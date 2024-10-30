The best iMac (M4) preorder prices: Apple's all-in-one creative hub

Apple has just announced its latest 24-inch iMac model with prices starting at a pretty reasonable $1,299 / £1,299, considering that you get a powerful M4 chip (so far only seen in iPad Pro M4 models) and some pretty colours to pick from too. With the iMac officially launching on November 8, this might be the perfect time to get your preorder locked in with AI-powered Apple Intelligence features finally being drip-fed to users over the coming weeks.

If you're a creative looking for the complete all-in-one desktop experience, then opting for an iMac over a MacBook might be the better and more cost-effective choice. With the new iMac, you get an Apple Magic Keyboard included (USB-C port edition) plus your choice of either a Magic Mouse or a Magic Trackpad. Of course, there's no need to buy one of the best monitors for graphic artists either with this setup, as you get a 4.5K resolution nano-texture glass display.

When it comes to prices, there are a lot of different factors and configurations available that affect how much you'll spend. For example, the iMac with a Gigabit Ethernet port and two extra Thunderbolt 4 ports with 512GB of internal storage and 24GB of RAM will cost up to $1,899 / £1,899. We'll go into everything you need to know about iMac (M4, 2024) specs and prices below.

The best iMac (M4, 2024) prices

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple)

Apple iMac (M4, 2024) The best iMac for faster photo and video editing. CPU: Apple M4 Chip | Display: 24-inch 4.5K Retina display (4480 x 2520) | Graphics: 8-core CPU/GPU, 16-core Neural Engine (up to 10-core CPU) | RAM: 16GB - up to 32GB | Storage: 256GB - up to 2TB | Webcam: 12MP Center Stage | Ports: Up to 4 Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm jack, Gigabit Ethernet Check Amazon New 12MP Center Stage webcam Performance boost with M4 chip 16GB of RAM as standard Same 4.5K retina display as M3 model

The latest 2024 iMac M4 model from Apple is being pitched as an all-in-one workstation for anyone. We think creatives will especially benefit from the improved performance (1.7x faster for daily productivity and up to 2.1x faster for demanding work) thanks to the M4 chip, and the generous amount of Thunderbolt 4 ports is excellent for content creation and design workflows in apps like Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Premiere Pro. The new 12MP Centre Stage FaceTime camera with Desk View is also great for meetings and video calls.

Last year's iMac was equipped with the M3 chip, which is still pretty powerful. But if you're looking to upgrade from an older model such as the 2021 iMac range sporting the M1 chip, then Apple suggests you will definitely notice the difference in performance power. The iMac 2024 model comes with 16GB of RAM as standard, which is an upgrade on the usual 8GB of RAM offered, and this can be configured to as high as 32GB should you choose.

I think it's awesome that there are not only 7 colours of iMac to choose from this year (green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue and silver) but that you also get colour-matched accessories including the Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse (or optional Magic Trackpad), all of which now feature USB-C peripherals. Work from home? The nano-texture glass display option helps to eliminate glare and reflections if your home setup is by a window.

FAQS